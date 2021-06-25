Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.06. Edap Tms shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 61,593 shares traded.
EDAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.
The stock has a market cap of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of 692.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.
