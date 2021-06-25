Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.06. Edap Tms shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 61,593 shares traded.

EDAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

The stock has a market cap of $230.54 million, a PE ratio of 692.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDAP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

