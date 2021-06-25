EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,215 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II by 53,932.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,955 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

OTCMKTS EDTXU opened at $10.20 on Friday. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

