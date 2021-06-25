Eisai (ESALY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eisai (OTCMKTS: ESALY):

6/25/2021 – Eisai was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

6/23/2021 – Eisai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Eisai Co LTD is involved in the Biotechnology and Drug Industry. Their principle activities are the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. Operations are carried out through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals: veterinary drugs other food additives, livestock feed and pharmaceutical production systems and equipment. The Group has overseas consolidated subsidiaries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, East Southeast Asia and South and Central America. "

6/17/2021 – Eisai was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating.

6/10/2021 – Eisai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Eisai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Eisai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2021 – Eisai was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Eisai was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

ESALY traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,875. Eisai Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Eisai Co., Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

