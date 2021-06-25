Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

ESALY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 72,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,875. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eisai will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eisai

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

