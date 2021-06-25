Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
ESALY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
OTCMKTS ESALY traded down $2.58 on Friday, reaching $105.05. The stock had a trading volume of 72,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,875. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a 12-month low of $61.95 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.95.
About Eisai
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
