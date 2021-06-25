Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) versus Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) Financial Contrast

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAAC) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Ekso Bionics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A Ekso Bionics $8.88 million 7.82 -$15.82 million ($1.61) -3.41

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ekso Bionics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Ekso Bionics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Ekso Bionics -181.89% -94.26% -41.24%

Summary

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition beats Ekso Bionics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation and OttoBock Healthcare Product GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

