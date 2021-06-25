Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Elanor Commercial Property Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

About Elanor Commercial Property Fund

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

