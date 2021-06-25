Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.07

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.39.

Elanor Investors Group Company Profile

Elanor Investors Group is a real estate investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in the hospitality and accommodation sector with a focus on hotels and tourism in Australia. Elanor Investors Group is based in Australia.

