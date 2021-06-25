Electra Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $18.52 Million (XEP)

Electra Protocol (CURRENCY:XEP) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.52 million and $58,268.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.00 or 0.00599862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00038511 BTC.

Electra Protocol Coin Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,816,733,436 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

Electra Protocol Coin Trading

