Electroneum Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $104.41 million and $252,135.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,875,440,058 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

