Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 12,898 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.

On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88.

Shares of LLY traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.74. The stock had a trading volume of 177,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,311. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.