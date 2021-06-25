Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 12,898 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 10th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00.
- On Monday, May 24th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88.
Shares of LLY traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.74. The stock had a trading volume of 177,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,311. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24.
Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 258,544 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.21.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
