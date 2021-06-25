Ellipsis (EPS) Trading 36.9% Lower This Week

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001177 BTC on major exchanges. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $45.60 million and $5.80 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ellipsis

EPS is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

