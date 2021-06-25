Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $61.53 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $36.75 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $61.53 or 0.00193304 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00032050 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00034804 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $967.37 or 0.03038982 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,953,483 coins and its circulating supply is 17,681,606 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

