Elysian Market Cap Reaches $167,749.96 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $167,749.96 and $674,308.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00053408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00021316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.71 or 0.00592967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038449 BTC.

About Elysian

ELY is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.