eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells $30,040.30 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $30,040.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ltd Ginola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Ltd Ginola sold 72,552 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $293,110.08.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ltd Ginola sold 5,323 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $19,428.95.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ltd Ginola sold 25,100 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $92,870.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Ltd Ginola sold 500,000 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $1,615,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ltd Ginola sold 16,072 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $39,858.56.

On Monday, May 24th, Ltd Ginola sold 14,724 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $36,073.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12.

On Friday, April 23rd, Ltd Ginola sold 72,527 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $195,822.90.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ltd Ginola sold 66,745 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $171,534.65.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Ltd Ginola sold 1,807 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.34, for a total value of $6,035.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.54. The stock had a trading volume of 753,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,903. The stock has a market cap of $255.84 million, a PE ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of eMagin by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

