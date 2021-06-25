Emercoin Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $21,334.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000135 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,618,637 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

