Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 514.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Emerson Electric worth $96,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

