Eminer 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $440,817.00 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, Eminer has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $440,817.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Eminer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00053427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.76 or 0.00588596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038718 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.