Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMPW. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Empower stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Empower has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Empower during the first quarter valued at $35,197,000. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Empower by 567.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 667,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 567,481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Empower during the fourth quarter valued at $4,020,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Empower during the first quarter valued at $3,284,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Empower during the first quarter valued at $2,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Empower Company Profile

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

