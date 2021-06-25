Empower (NYSE:EMPW) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Empower (NYSE:EMPW) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMPW. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Empower in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of Empower stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Empower has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.
Empower Company Profile
Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Read More: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Empower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.