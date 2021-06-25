Empty Set Dollar Market Cap Achieves $18.94 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $18.94 million and approximately $88,088.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00045731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00164140 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,841.44 or 1.00352859 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

