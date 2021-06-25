Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Trading Up 1.5%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.12. Approximately 762,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 559,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.96.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EHC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

