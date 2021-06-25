Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. Encore Capital Group posted earnings of $4.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

