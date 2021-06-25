Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Enel Américas worth $47,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Enel Américas by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,295,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 1,127,482 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Enel Américas during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,653,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE ENIA opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Américas S.A. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.1583 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.