Energi (NRG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.94 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00005062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $67.95 million and $1.94 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00032328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00194925 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00034436 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006155 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00010053 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,245,678 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

