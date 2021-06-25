Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Down 4.5%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.30. 76,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,405,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,041.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $419,370. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $29,190,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $56,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

