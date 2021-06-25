Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF stock opened at C$9.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.66. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$2.22 and a 52 week high of C$9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.29.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$288.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.36%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$109,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 244,852 shares in the company, valued at C$1,780,074.04. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $526,550.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.