Enigma 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.63 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $2.63 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.47 or 0.00389518 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016949 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.11 or 0.00962524 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Enigma

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

