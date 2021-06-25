Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at CIBC

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target upped by research analysts at CIBC from C$1.40 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 3,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,046. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

