Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ensign Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. 3,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18. Ensign Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.98.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

