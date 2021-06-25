Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 176.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $3,254,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,971 shares of company stock valued at $8,346,334. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.