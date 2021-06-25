Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 20,344 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 176.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,344 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 58,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,971 shares of company stock worth $8,346,334. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.89.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.