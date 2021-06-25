Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,300 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth approximately $9,103,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 602,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $61.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.32.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $1,294,762.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $63,908.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,523 shares of company stock worth $6,343,929. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

