Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 2,730 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,528.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

LEG stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

