Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,993 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.38.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.