Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

