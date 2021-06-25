Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 72.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,090 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Argus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

