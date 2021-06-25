Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $30.80.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. First Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

