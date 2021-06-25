Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $372.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.40. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

