Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 253.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,882,000 after buying an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,475,000 after purchasing an additional 430,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after purchasing an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,457,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.15.

CVNA opened at $304.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $323.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.73, for a total value of $721,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $126,777.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $13,147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,319,248 shares of company stock valued at $357,784,032. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

