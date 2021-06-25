Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,698 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.87 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

