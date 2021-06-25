Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 13.2% in the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 20.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 347,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,780,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $143.04 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $145.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

