Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.80 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 171,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after buying an additional 69,906 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 511.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 453,274 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,708,000 after buying an additional 379,124 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $4,674,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,265,552 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $178,006,000 after buying an additional 64,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UBER opened at $50.82 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

