Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 54.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.34. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.