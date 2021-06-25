Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3,685.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.91. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

