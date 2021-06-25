Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $41,534,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at $14,161,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BKU opened at $44.15 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.