Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $147,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,005 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $4,385,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

PANW stock opened at $372.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.73.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.49, for a total transaction of $1,198,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 292,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,273,194.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

