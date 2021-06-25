Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 18,941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 87,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 394,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $143.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 in the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

