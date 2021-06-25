Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,605 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $31.74 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.44.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

