Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 131,060 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $41.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

