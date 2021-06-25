Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,714 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $64.56 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

