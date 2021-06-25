Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 17,550 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,502 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 46.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 403,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBAN. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $8.01 and a one year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.